According to a Bloomberg report, the lawsuit was filed by the Justice Department’s civil rights division in a federal court in Northern California.

The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly sued Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) for allegedly discriminating against people with physical disabilities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Bloomberg report, the lawsuit was filed by the Justice Department’s civil rights division in a federal court in Northern California.

Uber’s shares were up 0.8% in Thursday’s midday trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory.

The lawsuit filed by the Justice Department alleges that Uber drivers regularly refuse to allow passengers who carry stowable wheelchairs, or those who travel with service animals, according to the report.

However, Uber refuted the Justice Department’s allegations, stating that its driver partners must acknowledge and agree to comply with the company’s rules regarding service animals and applicable accessibility laws before they can use the Uber app for drivers, the report added.

“Riders who use guide dogs or other assistive devices deserve a safe, respectful, and welcoming experience on Uber — full stop. We have a clear zero-tolerance policy for confirmed service denials,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement, according to the report.

Uber has been previously sued by drivers for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. In 2021, the ride-hailing service reached a settlement with the Justice Department to pay more than $2 million to thousands of riders over allegations of charging discriminatory fees to people with disabilities.

The company also agreed to a two-year waiver of wait time fees for people who certify that they, or someone they frequently travel with, need additional time to get into an Uber car because of a disability.

UBER stock is up 57% year-to-date and 35% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<