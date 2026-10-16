Guggenheim reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating and $125 price target on Uber, with analyst Taylor Manley highlighting its growth profile and discount to the broader market.

Manley argued that few internet companies of Uber’s scale are growing their top line by about 20% and profit by about 40% while trading at a discount to the market, according to The Fly.

Guggenheim expects autonomous-vehicle deployments in the fourth quarter of 2027 to more than double from current levels, according to Investing.com’s report.

Uber’s autonomous-vehicle division is reportedly undergoing leadership changes, with Sarfraz Maredia set to leave on November 16.

Uber (UBER) shares were in focus on Friday after Guggenheim reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating and $125 price target, calling it a “compelling investment opportunity.”

According to The Fly, analyst Taylor Manley argued that few internet companies of Uber’s scale are growing their top line by about 20% and profit by about 40% while trading at a discount to the broader market.

Manley noted that consensus forecasts for Uber’s 2027 gross bookings are 9% higher than a year ago, even as the shares have meaningfully underperformed the market over the same period.

UBER shares traded 0.4% lower at the time of writing on Friday.

Autonomous-Vehicle Outlook

Guggenheim said Uber’s valuation multiple is largely dictated by the market’s perception of its position in autonomous vehicles, with fourth-quarter 2027 deployments expected to more than double from current levels, according to a report published by Investing.com.

Guggenheim said the three-horse leadership position had widened in 2026, partly because other competitors’ rollouts were slower than anticipated, the report added.

The firm considers Uber relatively better positioned heading into 2027 than in 2026, with gross bookings forecasts implying upside to sell-side consensus.

Robotaxi Expansion Faces Leadership Changes

Recently, Bloomberg reported on October 13 that Sarfraz Maredia, Uber’s global head of autonomous mobility and delivery, will leave the company on November 16 to take a top executive role at an undisclosed company outside the transportation industry.

Maredia’s responsibilities will be split between Samarth Kejriwal, who oversees driverless-vehicle operations, and Aaron Emrich, who heads autonomous delivery, Bloomberg reported.

His departure follows other exits from Uber’s autonomous division this year. Guy Peterson, formerly head of business development for autonomous partnerships, joined Also as chief business officer, while former autonomous-unit legal head Lando Juarez left for Bedrock Robotics in June, according to Bloomberg.

How Retail Views UBER

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘Extremely Bearish’ territory amid an ‘extremely high’ participation ratio in the past 24 hours.

UBER shares have dropped over 12% year-to-date.

Also read: IMF Chief Says AI Is Strengthening Global Economy — But Warns Delayed Productivity Gains Could Trigger Shocks

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