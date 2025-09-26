Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a company spokesperson, that Uber expects grocery and retail deliveries to hit an annual run rate of $12.5 billion in gross bookings by the end of 2025.

Uber Technologies (UBER) reportedly expects faster-than-expected growth for its grocery and retail delivery segment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a company spokesperson, that Uber expects non-restaurant deliveries to hit an annual run rate of $12.5 billion in gross bookings by the end of 2025. This marks a growth of over 25% from the $10 billion run rate the company shared earlier this year in May, the report added.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<