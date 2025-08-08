DG and pOpshelf customers can tap to order essentials or food and have them delivered straight to their door via Uber Eats starting Friday, Uber said.

Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) on Friday inked a partnership with Dollar General Corporation (DG) to bring more than 14,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf locations to the Uber Eats platform.

DG and pOpshelf customers can tap to order essentials or food and have them delivered straight to their door via Uber Eats starting Friday, Uber said.

Customers can navigate to the “Grocery” or “Convenience” category on the Uber Eats app, search for Dollar General or pOpshelf, and explore a wide selection of food, beverages, and essentials. Once they add the items, they can choose a delivery time and place the order, Uber said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around UBER trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism about the partnership.

Another expressed hopes of a great third quarter.

Retail sentiment around DG, meanwhile, jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours. Shares of the company are up 0.2% in the pre-market session.

“Retailers today are navigating a rapidly changing landscape—consumers expect convenience, speed, and accessibility like never before,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail at Uber.

Dollar General provides everyday essentials, including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from its high-quality private brands alongside many renowned brands.

While DG stock is up by about 53% this year, UBER is up by about 54%.

