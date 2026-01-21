The company now expects first-quarter 2026 adjusted profit per share of $1 to $1.50, beating an analyst estimate of $1.11 at the midpoint.

For 2026, the carrier projects adjusted earnings of $12 to $14 per share, compared with an analyst estimate of $13.07.

United Airlines intends to take delivery of over 100 narrowbody aircraft and about 20 Boeing 787 aircraft during the year as it scales operations.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.10, above an analyst estimate of $2.94, as per data from Fiscal AI.

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) gained 4% after hours on Tuesday after the company announced an upbeat outlook for the first-quarter (Q1) of 2026 and fiscal year 2026 on the heels of a fourth-quarter that outdid Wall Street expectations.

In addition to adding more aircraft to expand its network, United Airlines also plans on making airport upgrades at its Washington Dulles and Houston hubs.

The Positive Q4

For the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.10, above an analyst estimate of $2.94, as per data from Fiscal AI.

Revenue for the three months came in at $15.4 billion, marking the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history and beating expectations of $15.3 billion.

The company noted that it flew a record 181 million passengers or more than 496,000 passengers on average daily. Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile, however, fell 1.6% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around UAL shares stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user now sees the stock rally to as much as $124/ share.

Another voiced optimism for the positive UAL earnings pushing shares of American Airlines higher.

UAL stock has dipped 2% over the past 12 months.

