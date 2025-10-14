Both stocks showed bullish chart patterns and healthy balance sheets, making them attractive bets for investors eyeing festive season trades.

SEBI-registered analyst Pradeep Carpenter has picked two stocks — Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and BlackBuck (Zinka Logistics Solutions) — as his top Diwali 2025 trades. He explained that their strong fundamentals and bullish technical charts offer investors an opportunity to ride the festive rally with disciplined entry and exit levels.

Carpenter sees over 30% upside potential in BSE and over 15% in Blackbuck. Let’s take a look at his trading calls for these two stocks:

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

India’s oldest stock exchange and one of the leading securities markets in Asia, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), is one of Pradeep Carpenter’s Diwali 2025 picks.

BSE has shown consistent growth, driven by increased trading volumes and new listings. Carpenter also highlighted that it's nearly debt-free, and currently trading at a premium valuation, reflecting market leadership. BSE has also expanded its share in index options and derivative contracts, particularly on options expiration days, following changes in weekly derivatives expiration schedules.

According to him, its balance sheet strength, consistent earnings, and market share gains make BSE a fundamentally sound pick for the festive season.

On the technical charts, BSE stock is trading above 50 & 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), signaling bullish momentum. A recent breakout from a falling wedge pattern indicates a potential upward trend. And its Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 65, approaching overbought levels, showing strong buying interest.

Carpenter recommended entering at ₹2,320–₹2,340, with a stop loss of ₹1,990 (below its recent swing low) and targets of ₹2,800 and ₹3,200.

He added that investors looking for a short-to-medium-term Diwali trade may consider entering near the support zone, maintaining a disciplined stop-loss, and targeting the projected upside levels.

Carpenter also cautioned that sudden volatility in equity markets may impact short-term price movement. Monitor regulatory or policy changes that could affect trading volumes or transaction fees. And overbought technical indicators could trigger short-term corrections.

Blackbuck (Zinka Logistics Solutions)

A leading digital freight logistics platform in India, BlackBuck ( known as Zinka Logistics earlier) is Carpenter’s second Diwali investment trade idea. Since its listing, BlackBuck has delivered strong returns to investors and continues to show growth potential.

Fundamentals are strong with steady financials, a debt-free balance sheet, and expansion of its digital freight platform. On the technical charts, Blackbuck stock was trading above all crucial SMAs (50, 20 and 200), indicating momentum.

A bullish flag breakout on the daily chart suggested further upside, supported by other technical indicators.

Carpenter recommended entering at ₹680–₹690, with a stop loss of ₹570 (below the breakout point) and target price of ₹800+. Investors may consider entering near the support zone while maintaining a disciplined stop-loss strategy.

However, he also cautioned that market volatility, changes in logistics or transportation regulations, and competitive pressures may affect short-term price movements, operations, and margins.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the SEBI-registered analyst/advisor mentioned in the article, and are not endorsed by Stocktwits. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<