Preorders for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI will officially open next week, solidifying the publisher's late-autumn release window.

Take-Two Interactive Software announced that fans can officially secure digital and retail preorders for the video game beginning June 25.

The pre-purchase rollout reinforces the publisher's commitment to its projected November 19 launch timeline.

Wall Street analysts point to unprecedented consumer demand built up over the 13-year gap since the previous installment.

Preorders for the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI will officially open on June 25, game developer Rockstar Games announced. The move signals the next major promotional milestone for what is projected to be one of the largest entertainment launches in history.

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Rockstar Games’ parent company Take Two Interactive gained about 5% on Thursday, reflecting investor confidence as the company prepares to capture massive consumer capital after years of development.

Rockstar Enables Wishlisting As Preorder Plans Take Shape

Fans will be able to reserve copies of the open-world game across digital storefronts and at select brick-and-mortar retailers. To assist eager players, Rockstar has enabled wishlisting features on current-generation platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, allowing consumers to receive automated updates the moment purchasing goes live.

Despite anchoring the preorder date, Rockstar Games stopped short of detailing the product's financial structure. The company has not yet released pricing details, nor has it clarified what types of special or collector’s editions will be made available to the public.

Pricing has been a point of ongoing discussion among industry observers, particularly as executive commentary in the broader gaming sector has previously highlighted that software pricing has remained largely flat over the last decade despite ballooning development costs.

The announcement arrives alongside a fresh visual preview from the studio, which unveiled the game's official cover art and updated its digital platforms to give fans another look at the fictional, Miami-inspired setting of Vice City.

The game is slated to arrive during the autumn launch window.

Jefferies Expects TTWO To Charge $70-$80 For The Game

Jefferies analyst James Heaney reiterated a Buy rating and $300 price target on Take-Two as pre-orders for "Grand Theft Auto VI" will start June 25, likely alongside the first wave of marketing ahead of its November 19 release, as per TheFly.

A new trailer is likely, but more importantly for the stock, we should get the price of the base and premium editions, along with the contents of those premium editions giving the first insight into the business model of "GTA VI Online," the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The firm said that it views it as unlikely we get the date for "GTA Online" or its full scope, with Take-two waiting closer to release, adding that it believes the rumored $100 price point for the base edition is "unlikely."

The firm also noted that Take-Two could charge $80 versus the industry-standard $70 for the base game, but the trade-off for a $70 price would be an easier up-sell to the premium editions. Jefferies' base case assumes $80.

TTWO Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

One user expects the game to sell 60 million copies on launch.

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TTWO stock has lost 6.5% year-to-date.

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