GTA VI will release on Thursday and will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch.

Take-Two shares rose 2.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday

Earlier this month, Take-Two increased its FY2027 revenue forecast while keeping the bookings target unchanged.

More retail traders are interested in the GTA 6 release on Thursday than the Anthropic IPO, according to a Stocktwits poll.

Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ has clocked $1.54 billion in pre-release sales, according to data from Sensor Tower, signaling widespread demand for the hotly anticipated title.

“GTA VI” will release on Thursday and will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch. Take-Two has not disclosed the official pre-order figure but said at its recent earnings report that demand was “far in excess of expectations.”

Take-Two shares rose 2.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday. They have fallen over 11% in the last two sessions.

Source: Sensor Tower

About 15.9 million units of the game have been sold, with more sales for the PlayStation version, according to Sensor Tower. Pre-orders for the game started in June.

The current version of the game, ‘GTA V,’ is one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 230 million ‌units ⁠sold since its 2013 launch.

Take-Two’s Q2 Recap

On Nov. 9, Take-Two raised its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast to between $7.98 ⁠billion and $8.18 billion, up from $7.90 billion to $8.10 billion earlier. It also raised the lower end of its per-share profit outlook. The company, however, maintained its annual ​bookings forecast at $8 billion to $8.20 billion.

In the second quarter, revenue fell to $1.5 billion from $1.77 billion a year ago, missing analyst expectations of $1.62 billion. Total net bookings fell 18% to $1.6 billion.

The company reported a $0.29 per share loss. The bottom line was narrower than last year's $0.73 per share loss and better than the $0.86 per share loss analysts expected.

Take-Two released ‘NBA 2K27’ in the quarter, the latest edition in its basketball franchise, which saw weaker demand due to competition.

Retail Sentiment For TTWO

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for TTWO was ‘bullish,’ unchanged over the past week.

Ahead of the ‘GTA VI’ launch, 35% of more than 18,000 retail users said in a Stocktwits poll they were more looking forward to the game than Anthropic’s IPO, which is expected to close on the same day as the game’s release.

“$TTWO The biggest entertainment launch in history starts rolling out today. GTA VI unlocks region by region over the next 24 hours — New Zealand first, the US at midnight ET tonight — ahead of its official November 19 release,” said a trader.

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