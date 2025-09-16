Retail chatter on Stocktwits about Trade Desk shares increased 280% in the last 24 hours.

Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) stock drew significant investor interest on Tuesday morning after the shares slipped over 2% lower in the premarket trading session.

The stock was the top-most trending ticker on the Stocktwits platform. Despite the drop, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Additionally, the stock experienced a 280% increase in user message count over the past 24 hours.

Retail traders sounded optimistic on the ticker and said they are loading up on the stock.

The stock has been under pressure recently following the announcement of a global advertising partnership between Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Netflix Inc. (NFLX). he partnership, announced on September 10, will give brands greater access to premium streaming inventory on one of the world’s most popular platforms.

The deal enables advertisers using Amazon’s demand-side platform (DSP) to directly purchase ad space on Netflix across 12 major markets, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Germany, Japan, and Brazil, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley had downgraded TTD shares from ‘Overweight’ to ‘Equal Weight’ on September 10 and slashed its price target from $80 to $50, according to TheFly.

The firm pointed out that a more challenging outlook for 2025 awaits the company, particularly in connected TV advertising. Analyst Matthew Cost cited increasing pressure from rivals and a more cautious spending environment in the open internet ad market.

Trade Desk’s advertising platform enables advertisers to discover new audiences and expand their brands. The stock has lost 61% in 2025 and 56% in the last 12 months.

