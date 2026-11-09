Taiwan’s Kospi recovered Monday after a brutal selloff last week.

TSMC stock ended 4.7% higher on Monday – the chipmaker will post October sales numbers on Tuesday.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with a person U.S. authorities suspect to be a Chinese spy and the company has launched an investigation.

Retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ for TSM and ‘bearish’ for SKHY.

Asian chip stocks rose on Monday, alongside modest overnight gains in some U.S. semiconductor shares, marking a recovery after a selloff last week over fears that a Democrat-led Congress would slow the buildout of AI data centers.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares in Taiwan ended 4.7% higher on Monday. Shares of Samsung and SK Hynix in Seoul gave up their gains from earlier in the day but still ended up 0.6% and 0.4% higher. To be sure, SK Hynix’s U.S. stock SKHY, and TSM were down 3.5% and 0.3% respectively in overnight trading.

Among the key triggers on Monday was the controversy engulfing Nvidia. Over the weekend, CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with a person U.S. authorities suspect to be a Chinese spy.

Nvidia said it launched an investigation into the issues, even as analysts debated the potential fallout. NVDA stock plunged 5.7% in overnight trading ahead of Monday.

Some analysts believe that the incident could have far reaching consequences, including a near-term overhang on NVDA stock and Huang ultimately losing his CEO title.

South Korean chip stocks were hit by the global sell-off in AI and semiconductor shares last week.

Investors worried that a new U.S. Congress could impose tighter rules on AI data-center construction, potentially slowing the buildout and weakening future demand for the memory chips that Samsung and SK Hynix supply.

The selling then fed on itself: overseas investors pulled money from the market, and Samsung and SK Hynix – two of the KOSPI’s biggest stocks – took the brunt. By the week’s close on Nov. 6, the KOSPI had fallen about 11.7%.

Upcoming Catalysts

Investors are expected to closely track updates around the Nvidia controversy, including a potential congressional investigation. Meanwhile, TSMC’s monthly sales update, due on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Taipei time, will also be in focus.

TSMC reported record third-quarter profit that beat estimates and projected a 58% jump in current quarter sales.

Retail View On TSM, SKHY

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ for TSM and ‘bearish’ for SKHY.

“$SKHY I think they’ve pounded this about as low as it can possibly go,” said a trader. On the TSM’s stream, one wrote: “$TSM Monthly sales report tomorrow should move this North.

TSM stock is up more than 24% year to date. SKHY is down by the same degree from the listing price at its Nasdaq debut in July.

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