The economist says the four-year stock-market rally has supported spending by wealthier households and corporate investment, making investor confidence important for economic growth.

Mohamed El-Erian said Democrats must avoid contributing to long-term market instability following their midterm victory.

He noted that some investors see the AI stock pullback as a buying opportunity for the “rotation trade.”

El-Erian called for restraining policies that have unsettled investors, including attacks on Federal Reserve autonomy and volatile tariffs.

Mohamed El-Erian said on Monday that Democrats face the challenge of supporting economic growth and affordability without contributing to long-term financial market instability following their sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections.

The Wharton School professor highlighted the U.S. economy's sensitivity to stock-market performance in a column in the Financial Times.

He added that the four-year bull market has boosted the spending power of wealthier households, helped companies finance investment and employment plans, and attracted global capital.

Why Stock Market Stability Matters

Despite recent weakness in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, the economist observed that many investors appear comfortable treating the pullback as a buying opportunity for the “rotation trade,” rather than a reason to exit equities altogether.

To turn that hope into reality, El-Erian outlined four priorities for Democrats following their midterm victory. First, he said Democrats should restrain administration policies that have unsettled investors, citing pressure on Federal Reserve autonomy and the volatile use of tariffs.

AI Development And Safety

The Allianz chief economic adviser emphasized the importance of supporting AI development and adoption across the economy, given the technology's potential contributions to economic well-being and national security.

Rather than banning data centers, he called for their safe development and greater engagement with technology companies to encourage AI applications that enhance workers' capabilities rather than displace jobs.

The economist also highlighted public-private partnerships as important for establishing standards, regulation and governance for AI safety.

Fiscal Sustainability Remains A Priority

El-Erian identified fiscal sustainability as another priority, pointing to structural budget weaknesses that put pressure on expenditure, erode flexibility and make fiscal policy less supportive of economic growth.

The economist, who also chairs Gramercy Funds Management, said expanding access to affordable healthcare would need to be matched by sufficient revenue generation or spending cuts elsewhere.

Finally, he highlighted how policy predictability and engagement could help restore the United States' standing as a global leader. For El-Erian, the broader challenge is translating the midterm victory into strong, multiyear outcomes for the economy and financial markets.

US Stock Futures Rise As Investors Eye Tech Stocks

U.S. stock futures rose early on Monday as investors monitored technology shares following last week's volatility. Dow Jones futures led gains, rising 0.76%, while S&P 500 futures advanced 0.34% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed around 0.5%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) remained ‘bearish’ and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) stayed ‘bullish’.

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