The company reported negative free cash flow of $1.1 billion for the first time in more than two years, implying the company spent more than it generated.

Capital expenditures rose 142% in the quarter to nearly $5.8 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter came in at $0.33, below an estimated $0.55.

Quarterly revenue rose 26% on strong vehicle delivery numbers.

Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA) slipped 3% after hours on Wednesday after the company reported that its second-quarter adjusted earnings slipped by about 18% year-over-year despite growth in vehicle deliveries as it focuses on developing products in parallel segments, such as robotics.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $28.2 billion, marking a year-on-year growth of about 26%, and above an analyst estimate of $27.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter, however, came in at $0.33, below an estimated $0.55 and lower than the $0.40 reported in Q2 2025.

TSLA Pivot Costs

The company further reported negative free cash flow of $1.1 billion for the first time in more than two years, implying it spent more than it generated as it focuses on its pivot from an EV maker into robotics and artificial intelligence. Wall Street, on average, was expecting negative free cash flow of $3.3 billion.

Tesla’s last negative quarterly free cash flow was in Q2 2024. Since then, the company has reported positive free cash flow for all quarters from Q3 2024 through Q1 2026.

The strong revenue numbers largely reflect strong delivery performance. Earlier this month, Tesla reported record Q2 vehicle deliveries of 480,126 units — well above Wall Street’s ~406,000 consensus and representing ~25% year-over-year growth and a sharp rebound from Q1. Energy storage deployments also hit a record 13.5 GWh, underscoring continued momentum in the higher-margin energy business.

However, capital expenditures rose 142% in the quarter to nearly $5.8 billion, weighing down earnings. The company is seeking to start production of its humanoid robot Optimus and its EV truck Semi this year, all while scaling the capabilities of its full self-driving driver assistance technology towards enabling more vehicle autonomy. In addition, the company has also started manufacturing a dedicated robotaxi vehicle called the Cybercab with no steering wheels or pedals to operate as a robotaxi. Earlier this year, the company had said that it expects its full-year capital expenditure to be in excess of $25 billion, compared to the $8.5 billion reported in 2025.

Tesla ended the quarter with a stronger balance sheet, reporting nearly $43.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Product Updates

Tesla said that its Tesla Semi truck and Megapack 3 energy storage product remain on schedule for production starting in 2026.

First-generation production lines for its humanoid robot Optimus are also being installed in anticipation of production starting “soon”, the company said. The company plans to build Optimus in both California and Texas, starting with production lines at its Fremont factory, which replaced the one for its now-retired Model S and X vehicles.

The company did not detail when its dedicated robotaxi offering, Cybercab, will be deployed into its robotaxi fleet, though its production has already commenced in Texas. Engineering test drivers of production Cybercabs on public roads have begun, the company said, without explaining when it would join its existing robotaxi fleet composed of Model Y vehicles.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

Users are now awaiting the company’s earnings call, slated for 5:30 p.m. ET, for more details on the company’s plans.

Another user stated that TSLA is overvalued and added that a potential merger with Elon Musk’s rocket-making company, SpaceX, is going to be its saving grace.

TSLA stock has lost 17% year-to-date.

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