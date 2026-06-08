Tesla has reportedly postponed its planned public demo for its next-generation Roadster to August or later.

The unveiling is expected to take place in Texas, The Information reported.

Tesla has not launched a new vehicle since the start of deliveries of its stainless steel Cybertruck in late November 2023.

The second generation of the Roadster was originally announced in November 2017, and deliveries were slated to begin in 2020.



Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA) fell 5% on Friday following reports that the company has postponed its planned public demo for its next-generation Roadster to August or later.

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The unveiling is expected to take place in Texas, The Information reported, citing four people with knowledge of the program. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously said that the new Roadster, a tribute to Tesla’s first electric vehicle of the same name, would be unveiled on April 1. He later said on X that the launch has been pushed to later in May or early June, but no updates have been provided since.

The stock is now on track to clock its worst week since June 2025, if losses hold.

SpaceX-Tesla Collaboration

Musk has also previously said that Tesla is working with his rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX, for the Roadster to enable it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than a second, lower than the company’s initial estimate of 1.9 seconds. Musk has often said that the Roadster could “fly.”

The EV maker plans to make a limited edition SpaceX version of the vehicle in addition to a scaled-down version, according to The Information. The SpaceX version was presented to Musk in late April, the report added.

Musk declined to reveal the hover time for the Roadster in the interview with Executive chairman of the X Prize Foundation Peter H Diamandis in January, terming it “classified” information.

“Safety is not the prime—its not the main goal,” Musk said in the interview about the Roadster. “If safety is your #1 goal, don’t buy the Roadster.”

The New Lineup Addition

Tesla has not launched a new vehicle since the start of deliveries of its stainless steel Cybertruck in late November 2023. Since then, the company has revamped the design language of existing models and launched new variants, but not a new vehicle.

The new Roadster is a tribute to Tesla’s first electric vehicle, produced by the company between 2008 and 2012. The second generation of the Roadster was originally announced in November 2017, and deliveries were slated to begin in 2020.

Since Musk has announced several timelines for the start of deliveries of the vehicle, but they have been pushed. In November, during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting, Musk said that the company will hold a product demo for the vehicle on April 1, 2026, and production will start in the first half of 2027. He also added that he picked April 1 because he could claim “deniability” and say, “I was just kidding” in case the launch does not happen.

Meanwhile, Tesla is slated to start volume production of its two-seater Cybercab this year with no steering wheel or pedals. The Cybercab is key to Musk’s ambitions of pivoting Tesla into artificial intelligence and robotics in addition to EV manufacturing.

Impact On Tesla’s Financials

While the new Roadster will be the latest addition to the company’s lineup, it is not expected to move the company’s finances in a big way.

“Financially, it’s sort of a small potato situation. It’s not going to move the needle in a major way financially. It’s not even the icing on the cake but the cherry on the icing on the cake,” Musk said in May 2023.

Tesla had initially announced that the vehicle would have a starting price of $200,000, higher than its Cybertruck, which starts at a price of $79,990. The Cybertruck is among Tesla’s lower-volume models.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA shares stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user termed the TSLA stock as ‘overvalued.’

Another user dismissed the company’s pivot into autonomous taxis and humanoid robots.

TSLA stock has fallen 10% this year.

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