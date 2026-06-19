The Swedish Transport Administration (TRV) sent a letter dated April 30 to the EU’s Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles (TCMV), urging rejection of FSD in its current form, reported Reuters.

A TRV spokesperson reportedly stated that Sweden’s representative in the TCMV “will only vote in favor if Tesla’s speeding functionality is removed.”

Sweden’s second regulator, the Swedish Transport Agency (STA), has also raised concerns directly with Tesla and the Dutch authority RDW.

TCMV is slated to meet on June 30 to discuss the matter, though no vote is expected on the day, according to Reuters.

Sweden’s transport authorities have reportedly recommended blocking the Europe-wide rollout of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) supervised software unless the company disables a feature that allows vehicles to exceed legal speed limits.

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The Swedish Transport Administration (TRV) sent a letter dated April 30 to the EU’s Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles (TCMV), urging rejection of the system in its current form, reported Reuters. The TRV warned that “allowing automated systems to systematically exceed legal speed limits … risks undermining both the legal framework and the expected safety benefits of vehicle automation.”

A TRV spokesperson reportedly stated that Sweden’s representative in the TCMV “will only vote in favor if Tesla’s speeding functionality is removed.”

TCMV is slated to meet on June 30 to discuss the matter, though no vote is expected on the day, according to Reuters. A formal vote on EU-wide rollout will come later. An EU-wide approval through the TCMV process would allow seamless rollout across the bloc and strengthen Tesla’s market position.

Key Concerns Center On “Speed Offset” Feature

Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) uses cameras and mapping data to detect speed limits and handle steering on city streets and highways, with the driver required to remain attentive and ready to intervene. However, the system includes a “Speed Offset” function that permits the vehicle to travel above posted limits by a margin set by the driver. It also features “Contextual Max Speed,” which adjusts based on surrounding traffic flow.

In the United States, Tesla offers more aggressive driving profiles (including modes that significantly exceed limits). In Europe, the company has implemented more restricted versions, but the core ability to exceed limits remains a point of contention for regulators.

Sweden’s second regulator, the Swedish Transport Agency (STA), has also raised concerns directly with Tesla and the Dutch authority RDW. The STA participated in a two-hour meeting with both parties on June 4 and is still finalizing Sweden’s official position.

Tesla’s European Expansion Efforts

Several countries in Europe have approved Tesla’s FSD after the Netherlands opened the gateway with approval in the country in April. Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, and Belgium have also approved the technology.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said Tesla is trading on “pure emotion” now. “It’s a volatile play, no doubt, but the structural demand for EVs is still there. I’m staying disciplined and avoiding the urge to trade the noise,” they said.

TSLA stock has fallen 10% this year.

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