Tesla influencers spotted what appeared to be part of a SpaceX logo and a front light bar in a new Roadster teaser.

Tesla launched high-volume Semi production at its Nevada factory, which has a capacity of 50,000 trucks a year.

Musk called the Semi a “game-changer” and said its waiting list was already “pretty significant.”

Tesla pitched lower electricity costs than diesel, with one influencer estimating that fuel savings could reach $66,000 per truck annually under his assumptions.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) climbed 0.3% overnight heading into Friday after the company offered another glimpse of its long-awaited Roadster ahead of an Oct.1 unveiling, with images that prompted fresh SpaceX speculation, while CEO Elon Musk hailed the launch of high-volume Semi production as a “game-changer.”

TSLA stock is up 4% so far this week, putting it on track for its best weekly run in over a month.

Roadster Teaser Revives SpaceX Speculation

“See you next week,” Tesla posted on X on Friday, accompanied by a brief video of industrial doors opening onto a dark, illuminated scene. The company offered no new specifications, price or delivery date for the next-gen Roadster.

Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt said the clip appeared to show part of the SpaceX logo. He also suggested it offered a glimpse of a front light bar on the car. Tesla commentator Nic Cruz Patane made the same observations, noting that a light bar would bring the Roadster’s appearance in line with newer Tesla vehicles, including the Cybercab, Cybertruck and Semi.

The observations add to speculation around a potential SpaceX-equipped version of the Roadster. Musk has long discussed using cold-gas thrusters to boost the sports car’s performance. Tesla has not confirmed what the apparent logo in Friday’s teaser signifies or what it will demonstrate on Oct.1.

The reveal carries years of anticipation. Tesla first showed a Roadster prototype in 2017 and initially targeted deliveries in 2020. Next week’s event is an unveiling and the company’s most recent quarterly capacity update still listed the Roadster in design development.

Tesla Launches High-Volume Semi Production

The Roadster teaser followed Tesla’s Thursday event at its dedicated Semi factory in Sparks, Nevada. Tesla said on X that it was launching high-volume production of the electric truck, while the company said customer deliveries were beginning. The company says the 1.8 million-square-foot plant can produce 50,000 Semis a year.

In a video at the event, Musk said that the Semi is capable of carrying heavy loads over long distances and recharging through a Megacharger capable of a megawatt of power. He pitched it as a truck that drivers would enjoy operating, calling it “almost like a sports car in truck form.”

Musk also said Tesla would add self-driving features “in the very near future.” On operating costs, Musk said that electricity is cheaper per mile than diesel. A chart posted by Tesla Semi showed the comparison using assumptions of seven miles per gallon for a diesel truck and 1.7 kilowatt-hours per mile for the Semi.

Tesla influencer Cern Basher said on X that, at high diesel prices, a Semi driven 100,000 miles a year could save a fleet tens of thousands of dollars per truck in annual fuel costs. He estimated $660 million in yearly savings across 10,000 trucks, assuming $66,000 per truck.

“This is really going to be a game-changer truck,” Musk said. He urged prospective customers to place more orders, saying the waiting list was “already pretty significant.” Tesla says the production truck has been redesigned around its in-house 4680 battery cells, while its Megacharger can restore up to 60% of range in 30 minutes.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a day ago amid a 12% rise in 24-hour message volumes.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of September 25 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$TSLA Maybe the Semi is the sleeping next blockbuster product of Tesla, which I doubt many people are expecting.”

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Another user said, “$TSLA this EV semi has the perfect timing for the rollout with gas prices being the way that they are”

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So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's worst performer, down about 16%.

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