The menu item comeback follows a strong quarter for the warehouse retailer.

The iconic cinnamon-sugar treat will return to U.S. food courts for a limited time after being discontinued in 2024.

Costco’s net sales rose 11.2% to $93.9 billion in the last quarter.

Retail sentiment toward COST turned ‘extremely bullish’ as shares remain modestly higher year to date.

Costco Wholesale Corp. is bringing back one of its most-requested food court items, confirming that its iconic churro will return to all U.S. locations this month for a limited time.

The announcement ends months of social media speculation over the return of the twisted, cinnamon-sugar-coated treat, which Costco discontinued in 2024.

The retailer teased the comeback on Instagram last week, posting a video showing two people looking at a Costco food court menu and discussing the return of a mystery item. Customers quickly flooded the comments with guesses ranging from fries to the famous combo pizza.

Costco Churro Returns

The churro was a relatively inexpensive indulgence and had become a familiar part of the warehouse club’s food court experience before disappearing from menus.

Costco appeared to test the waters earlier this year by bringing back a limited-time Caramel Churro Sundae in April. The retailer is now bringing back the original item, although it has yet to announce its new price. The churros reportedly sold for $1.49 before Costco discontinued them.

“I did want to address the speculation that’s been blowing up our social media feeds and confirm that the rumors are true,” Costco CEO Ron Vachris said in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “For a limited time, the food court churro will be returning to all our U.S. locations starting this month.”

Costco Q4 Earnings Recap

The wholesale retailer reported quarterly net sales of $93.9 billion, up 11.2%, while net income rose to $3 billion from $2.61 billion a year earlier. Comparable sales increased 9.4% globally during the quarter.

Total revenue of $95.72 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.60 came in higher than analysts’ expectations, according to a Reuters/LSEG poll.

Earnings included a non-recurring $0.15-a-share benefit from Trump’s tariff refunds. For the full fiscal year, Costco generated $297.2 billion in net sales, up 10.1%, while net income climbed to $9.23 billion from $8.10 billion.

Shares were marginally lower in overnight trading following the report.

Retail Sentiment For COST

On Stockwits, retail sentiment for COST shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish.’

“$COST everyone bearish on the stock has never been inside the store, let alone have a membership,” said a bullish trader.

Year to date, COST shares are up 2.7% as of their last close.

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