President Xi Jinping also sought a fair environment for Chinese companies to do business in the U.S.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly asked U.S. President Donald Trump to refrain from taking restrictive trade measures as the leaders of the world’s top two economies work to diffuse tensions.

According to a Bloomberg report citing China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency, the talks were termed “positive and pragmatic” even as President Xi Jinping sought a fair environment for Chinese companies to do business in the U.S.

