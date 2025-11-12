The dinner will also feature several Wall Street CEOs, including those from BlackRock, Blackstone, and Morgan Stanley, among others.

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to host JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon and the chiefs of other Wall Street firms at a White House dinner on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a report by CBS News citing sources familiar with the matter, the dinner will also include other Wall Street CEOs as the Trump administration focuses on rebuilding critical domestic supply chains.

Among those on the list are BlackRock Inc.’s (BLK) Larry Fink, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) David Solomon, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Ted Pick, and Blackstone Inc.’s (BX) Stephen Schwarzman, according to the report.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<