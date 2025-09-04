The Rose Garden innovation was completed in early August, and Thursday’s event would be the first major one hosted at the place.

President Donald Trump is reportedly hosting the “Who’s Who” of the tech world at the recently renovated Rose Garden at the White House on Thursday.

Hill first reported the rendezvous between the tech titans and the president. Trump’s public schedule posted on the website of Roll Call, which provides news on Capitol Hill, listed a Rose Garden dinner hosted by the president at 7:30 p.m. ET as part of his official schedule.

The meeting would follow a separate White House event on artificial intelligence (AI) hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, the report said.

In a statement to the press, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle reportedly said, “The Rose Garden Club at the White House is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world. The president looks forward to welcoming top business, political, and tech leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, beautiful Rose Garden patio.”

Tech stocks have fueled the current bull run that began in October 2022, with the advent of AI technology giving a boost to the sector. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has risen 11.80% this year, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has added 10.50%.

Among the tech stalwarts invited for the event are Google founder Sergey Brin, Google-parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Oracle CEO Safra Katz, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin CEO David Limp, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar, Meta Super Intelligence head Alexander Wang, Shift4 Jared Isaacman, and Trump-appointed AI Czar David Sacks.

Others who have been invited are AMD CEO Lisa Su, SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya, Zynga founder Mark Pincus, Groq President Sunny Madra, Figma founder Dyland Field, and Vy Capital cofounder John Hering.

A CNBC report stated that a confirmed list of attendees provided by the White House included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman.

The Rosen Garden innovation was completed in early August, and Thursday’s event would be the first major one hosted at the place. The iconic grass lawn was replaced by a stone patio and umbrella-covered tables during the renovation, giving it a look similar to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump and the tech world had shared a frosty relationship in the past as they clashed over issues such as antitrust scrutiny and content moderation. Since Trump took over in January, tech executives have made efforts to align with the new administration’s policies and have also enlisted the president’s support to uphold America’s dominance in AI technology.

Notable among the left-outs is Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who fell out with the president after the bonhomie seen at the start of the president’s second tenure.

