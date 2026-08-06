The company’s second-quarter revenue came in below consensus estimates of $870 million, its first miss in five quarters.

Adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share missed the consensus estimate of $0.39, according to Fiscal.ai.

Revenue from the flagship Celsius brand declined 11.7%.

CEO John Fieldly highlighted that the company kept gross margins steady despite higher commodity costs.

Shares of Celsius Holdings (CELH) plunged 17% in premarket trading on Thursday and are heading for over 16-month lows, after the energy drink maker reported second-quarter revenue and earnings that missed Wall Street expectations, even as management highlighted progress integrating recent acquisitions and expanding its portfolio.

If the current levels hold after the opening bell, CELH shares are on track to record their biggest single-day slump since November 2025.

First Revenue Miss In Five Quarters

While second-quarter revenue increased 10.6% to $817.9 million, it fell well short of analysts’ expectations of $870 million, according to Fiscal.ai. This marked the company’s first revenue miss since the quarter ended March 2025. Adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share also missed the consensus estimate of $0.39.

Alani Nu generated $364.4 million in revenue, while Rockstar Energy contributed $66.5 million. Revenue from the flagship Celsius brand declined 11.7% on higher promotional spending, inventory rebalancing, and weaker club-channel sales.

CEO Bets On Long-Term Growth

Chairman and CEO John Fieldly highlighted that the company kept gross margins steady despite higher commodity costs. He added that the company is expanding its energy drink portfolio with Celsius, Alani Nu, and Rockstar Energy brands and driving growth across different drinking occasions.

“With two billion-dollar brands and roughly one in five energy drinks sold in the United States coming from our portfolio, we are a key growth engine for the category, and we're still early in what this platform can do,” Fieldly said.

The company operates three beverage brands across its portfolio: Celsius, the company’s flagship zero-sugar energy drink brand; Alani Nu beverage brand; and Rockstar, which was added to the company’s portfolio last August through Celsius’ acquisition of Big Beverages Contract Manufacturing.

Retail Hopeful Of Q3 Guidance After Earnings Disappoint

Despite the pre-market slump, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes. CELH was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One user called the stock price decline an overreaction.

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Another user was hopeful for guidance for the third quarter during the earnings call with analysts.

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The stock is down around 47% year-to-date.

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