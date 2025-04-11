user
Trump Tariffs On China Stand At 145%, White House Clarifies: Report

The Trump administration announced a 125% tariff hike on goods imported from China; however, a White House official said this figure does not include the 20% fentanyl-related levy.

Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

The White House reportedly clarified on Thursday that the Trump administration’s tariffs on China now stand at 145% rather than 125% following the hike on Wednesday.

The Trump administration announced a 125% tariff hike on goods imported from China. The President revealed this in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, while announcing a 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs on 75 countries.

According to a CNBC report, a White House official said this tariff number does not include the 20% fentanyl-related levy that President Trump initially imposed on China.

This takes the effective tariff rate on Chinese goods imported into the U.S. to 145%.

Meanwhile, official White House comments on the tariff figure are awaited.

For reference, China’s tariff rate on U.S. goods currently stands at 84%, following the Xi Jinping administration’s retaliatory tariff hike announced on Wednesday.

Amid the ongoing trade and tariff war between the U.S. and China, the benchmark Dow Jones index plunged further during Thursday’s mid-day trading session.

The Dow Jones is now down nearly 1,200 points, or around 3%, after skyrocketing by nearly 3,000 points following Trump’s tariff pause announcement on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices also erased some of their gains from the previous day – while the S&P 500 was down 3.7% or 200 points at the time of writing, the Nasdaq 100 index was trading 4.2% lower, or more than 800 points.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down nearly 4.6%.

