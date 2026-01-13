President Donald Trump announced on Monday on Truth Social that he is imposing a 25% tariff on all countries doing business with Iran “effective immediately.”

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

While the president did not provide any further details, he added that “This Order is final and conclusive.”

