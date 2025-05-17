The U.S. President stated that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will send letters indicating what their trade partners will pay to do business in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said he would finalize the tariffs on other countries over the next two to three weeks.



According to a Bloomberg report, Trump said during a meeting with business executives during his U.A.E. visit that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will send letters out indicating what “they’ll be paying to do business in the United States.”

“I think we’re going to be very fair. But it’s not possible to meet the number of people that want to see us,” he said.

On Thursday, Trump announced over $200 billion in commercial deals between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

The deals include Boeing (BA) and GE Aerospace (GE) securing a $14.5 billion commitment from Etihad Airways to invest in 28 American-made Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by GE engines.

ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and EOG Resources (EOG) will partner with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for expanded oil and natural gas production valued at $60 billion.

Meanwhile, Emirates Global Aluminum will invest in Oklahoma to develop a $4 billion primary aluminum smelter project.

The deals bring the total investment agreements in the Gulf region to over $2 trillion.

Earlier this week, the President signed a historic agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion.

Trump also announced economic deals worth over $243.5 billion between the U.S. and Qatar, including a historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways. Before that, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia agreed on an investment pact worth $600 billion.

On Friday, U.S. benchmark indices traded in the green. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, traded 0.06% higher, while the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq Composite, was up 0.08%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<