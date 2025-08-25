The President also confirmed he spoke with Putin in recent days, following his call last week after meeting European leaders, including Zelenskiy, to pitch a peace summit.

President Donald Trump said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dislike of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be hindering efforts to arrange a summit.

“He doesn’t like him,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I have people I don’t like, I don’t like to meet with them.”

Trump confirmed he spoke with Putin in recent days, following his call last week after meeting European leaders, including Zelenskiy, to pitch a peace summit. While the White House maintains that Putin agreed in principle to meet Zelenskiy, the Kremlin has not confirmed, and no date for talks has been set yet.

