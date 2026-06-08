The President stated that final negotiations on a peace deal are underway, but cautioned that any untoward incident could jeopardize the talks.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that both Iran and Israel are looking to do an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

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Trump stated in a post on Truth Social that final negotiations on a peace deal are underway, but cautioned that any untoward incident could jeopardize the talks.

“The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a ‘Final Deal’ is reached. Things should move quickly,” he added.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

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