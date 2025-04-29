Trump’s sweeping tariff policy was almost unprecedented in scope and impact, triggering widespread uncertainty, stifling trade, and sending global markets into a tailspin.

Nationwide polls show U.S. citizens are unhappy with President Donald Trump's policies — from sweeping tariffs to cuts in federal staff — as he approaches his first 100 days in office.

Three separate polls show notable declines in approval ratings since he took office on Jan. 20.

While largely expected, Trump began shaking things up right from the start, issuing a swathe of executive orders in the first couple of days.

He has enforced a hardline immigration policy, pulled the U.S. out of key multinational agreements — including those on climate action — advanced what many describe as conservative agendas in schools and universities, and slashed federal budgets and staffing.

In the financial world, his sweeping tariff policy was almost unprecedented in scope and impact, triggering widespread uncertainty, stifling trade, and sending global markets into a tailspin.

The benchmark S&P 500 index (SPX) is down 8% since he became president.

A Reuters poll showed that Trump's approval rating is down to 42% from 47% in January, while polls at The Washington Post-ABC News and CNN note that it has dropped to 39% from 45%, and to 41% from 48%, respectively.

Poll Approval rating Approval rating in Jan-Feb Reuters/Ipsos 42% 47% Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos 39% 45% CNN-SSRC 41% 48%



According to CNN, approval for Trump's handling of inflation fell 9 points to 35%, while approval on tariffs dropped 4 points to 35%.

His overall economic approval rating reportedly slid 5 points to a career-low of 39%, matching lows seen once during his first term in 2016 and again in March.

According to CNN, confidence in his ability to manage the economy has also dropped 13 points since December, with only 52% now expressing confidence.

Meanwhile, a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 72% of Americans believe it is "very" or "somewhat" likely that Trump's economic policies could trigger a short-term recession.

An NBC News poll also showed that the majority disapproved of his handling of trade and tariffs (61%), inflation, and the cost of living (60%).

However, the Post inferred from poll results that Americans think Trump's tariffs will create more manufacturing jobs in the United States, as he has predicted, even if they see the tariffs as raising prices.

CNN said Trump's rating among women, Hispanic Americans, and on economic issues dropped notably since March.

In the Reuters poll, Americans backed Trump's immigration policies the most, compared to their view on his other policies.

To mark the 100-day milestone, Trump has planned a rally in Macomb County, Michigan, on April 29.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) ETF gained 4.6% and 6.4% last week. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 2.5%.

As of Asia morning hours on Monday, the US stock futures traded lower.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<