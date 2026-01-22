During an interview with Fox Business, President Trump said that the details of the Greenland deal are currently being hashed out.

President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that a piece of the Golden Dome will be on Greenland, following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“We’re getting everything we want at no cost,” he said. When asked if the Golden Dome will be on Greenland, President Trump added, “A piece of it, yes, and it’s a very important part.”

U.S. equities gained in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Dow futures were up more than 163 points at the time of writing, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.55%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up by 0.86%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, rose 0.52%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 0.79%, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 0.31%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

