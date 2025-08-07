The President’s remarks come after Senator Tom Cotton raised concerns about Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s connections with Chinese companies hurting national security on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump on Friday said that the CEO of Intel should resign, calling Lip-Bu Tan ‘highly conflicted.’

“There is no other solution to this problem,” he said in a post on Truth Social, after Senator Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan’s connections with Chinese companies hurting national security on Wednesday.

