The U.S. President posted about a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and a potential meeting with ‘various parties’ in Switzerland.

Trump calls U.S. control of Greenland “imperative” for global security, dragging NATO and world leaders into the standoff.

Trump has sparked protests on the island and heightened military readiness among NATO allies.

The U.S. President has threatened tariffs on European countries opposing his Greenland plan.

U.S. President Donald Trump is pressing ahead with his push for U.S. control of Greenland, the mineral-rich semiautonomous territory governed by Denmark, adopting a stern tone toward European opposition while signaling that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could play a role in addressing the issue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trump's Latest Salvos

In a series of posts on his Truth Social account late Monday, Trump said he spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about Greenland and agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland, where the annual World Economic Forum conference is underway.

“As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees,” Trump said in the post, alongwith seemingly aggressive language about how the U.S. is the most powerful country in the world.



Source: Truth Social



He even shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a private message from Rutte praising Trump for his "incredible" accomplishment in Syria, referring to U.S. retaliatory strikes that killed an Al-Qaeda–affiliated leader. The message ended with Rutte reportedly adding: "I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland."

"There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees! The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far," Trump's post read. "We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!"

Trump's commentary followed a barrage of posts that included digitally altered imagery. One AI-generated image shared on his feed shows Trump alongside European leaders — including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and others — with a map depicting Greenland, Venezuela, and Canada as part of the United States.

Truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

Another AI creation shows Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting a U.S. flag next to a sign reading "GREELAND US TERRITORY EST. 2026."

Truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

Trump also publicly shared a private text from Macron, in which the French leader said he was "totally in line on Syria" and agreed to cooperate on "great things on Iran," but added that he does not understand what you are doing on Greenland." Macron, however, suggested exploring a G7 meeting in Paris after Davos, with Ukraine, Denmark, Syria, and Russia present on the sidelines.

US Push In Greenland

Trump has repeatedly insisted he wants to control Greenland, but Greenlanders have said it is not for sale – thousands of the residents marched in protest to the U.S. Consulate near the capital city of Nuuk on Sunday.

U.S. pressure escalated significantly last week. Denmark and its European allies – France, Germany, the U.K., Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands – mobilized troops in Greenland after talks among the representatives of Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S. ended in “fundamental disagreement.”

The push for Greenland comes just days after U.S. forces conducted a major military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture and removal of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were flown to the United States to face drug-trafficking and related charges. ￼

Later in the week, Trump announced a 10% import tax on goods from eight European countries, effective in February, over their opposition to U.S. control of Greenland.

Stern Tone With European Powers

He is, in particular, spoken against the UK and France. In response to speculation that France’s Macron would refuse the invitation to join Trump’s proposed Board of Peace, Trump said that “he’s going to be out of office very soon” and “I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join."

Trump also criticized the UK’s proposed move to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. military base in the Indian Ocean, to Mauritius. “The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of Great Stupidity, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired,” he posted.

U.S. stock futures pointed lower on Monday night as markets reopened after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, amid renewed trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was ‘bearish,’ while sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was ‘extremely bearish.’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<