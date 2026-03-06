A recent hypersonic test flight mission for the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit is boosting speculation that Rocket Lab could play a larger role in military and defense technology programs.

On Thursday, Rocket Lab announced its second successful launch in less than a week from two different countries.

The launch took place within six days of Rocket Lab’s most recent mission from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Last week, Rocket Lab deployed a hypersonic test flight for the Department of War’s Defense Innovation Unit with its HASTE launch vehicle.

Rocket Lab shares have risen more than 1% so far this week and, with one trading day left, appear to be regaining momentum after shedding 2.5% last week amid concerns over delays to the company’s Neutron launch.

As the week winds down, investor sentiment improved following Rocket Lab’s announcement of its 83rd launch, sending the stock marginally higher in overnight trading.

Retail traders are also focusing on the company’s potential role supporting U.S. defense and military operations as the country’s conflict with Iran, which began over the weekend, enters its sixth day.

New Launch Assuages Investor Worries?

The company launched the rocket from its New Zealand base on Friday (local time) to deploy a single commercial satellite to a 470 km low Earth orbit for a confidential customer. Rocket Lab said the satellite was also deployed from a Rocket Lab Motorized Lightband, a separation system for satellites, achieving 100% mission success.

The Hypersonic Test Flight

“I just saw on Fox tv saying the military is testing and planning on using a sixth Generation hyper sonic missile. Calling it "Doomsday Ballistic Missile" That's us boys and girls Team USA and RKLB,” a bullish user on Stocktwits said.

The hypersonic test flight was launched on Feb. 27, a day before the U.S. and Israel in a coordinated strike, attacked Iran and killed their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family.

Rocket Lab then said that this mission was to support a critical national priority to advance hypersonic technology for the United States and its allies. The mission deployed DART AE, a scramjet-powered aircraft developed by the Australian aerospace engineering firm Hypersonix, into a suborbital hypersonic flight environment, reaching several times the speed of sound.

According to Hypersonix, the aircraft is designed to validate advanced propulsion, materials, sensors and guidance systems at real hypersonic flight conditions.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Rocket Lab dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

“$RKLB we're at war... Know who helps launch some of the newest weapons? This place..,” a bullish user on Stocktwits said.

Another user said that the US may need smarter satellite systems and added “it appears that many missiles launched by Iran are hitting their targets in neighboring countries using Chinese satellites systems... :( maybe RKLB can help with this.”

Shares of Rocket Lab have gained 243% in the last 12 months.

