President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered a new wave of heavy military strikes against Iran that could launch as soon as this weekend, abandoning recent diplomatic pauses following heightened regional attacks.

President Trump ordered strikes expected to last several days to pressure Tehran back to negotiations, U.S. officials said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Tensions erupted after Iranian forces launched a surprise attack on U.S. troops in Jordan, leading Trump to publicly call Iranian negotiators "dishonorable".

Expanded options under consideration include striking critical Iranian energy infrastructure, such as oil refineries and power plants.

President Donald Trump has reportedly instructed the U.S. military to launch a fresh offensive against Iran that could begin as early as this weekend, according to U.S. officials cited in an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal.

The targeted operations, expected to span several days, aim to force the regime in Tehran to capitulate and return to the negotiating table on American terms.

Breakdown in Negotiations

Just days earlier, Trump indicated that "very friendly negotiations" were taking place, allowing for a temporary pause in combat operations. However, talks rapidly unraveled after Iran executed a surprise assault on American service members stationed in Jordan, which prompted immediate U.S. military retaliation.

Speaking at a televised cabinet meeting held at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, Trump expressed sharp frustration over the stalled talks, accusing Iranian diplomats of being "very dishonorable" and repeatedly breaking their commitments.

"We will be hitting them very hard," Trump stated during the meeting. "And you know at some point, they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore.'"

Privately, Trump has voiced deep skepticism regarding peace efforts. According to sources familiar with internal discussions reported by The Wall Street Journal, the president privately criticized the interim agreement as meaningless and expressed doubt that diplomatic routes would yield results.

Plans To Attack Iran’s Power Infrastructure

As the conflict enters its sixth month, the opposing sides remain locked in a stalemate. Washington continues to demand that Tehran dismantle its nuclear program and yield control over the vital Strait of Hormuz, conditions the Iranian regime has firmly rejected.

To break the deadlock, military planners have proposed an intensive two-week aerial campaign aimed at crippling Iran's missile production and launch capabilities. Reports also indicate that the administration is weighing expanded targeting options, including energy infrastructure such as power generation facilities and oil refineries.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refrained from confirming specific operational timelines but reaffirmed the administration's aggressive posture. In an official statement, Leavitt warned that "Iran will continue to pay until they come to the table in, what President Trump deems, a meaningful way."

The SPY and QQQ ETFs dropped about 0.5%, and the United States Oil Fund (USO) jumped 3% after-hours following the announcement.

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