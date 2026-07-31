AST SpaceMobile reaffirmed its August 5 launch timeline while outlining a growing BlueBird pipeline, with production advancing through satellite 42.

BlueBird satellites 11, 12 and 13 are stacked and ready for launch, with BlueBirds 14, 15 and 16 set to follow soon after.

AST said manufacturing has progressed through BlueBird 42, highlighting continued expansion of its satellite pipeline.

Retail traders viewed the update as a sign of stronger execution and are watching earnings and telecom partnerships, among other things.

Just days after confirming the August 5 launch of BlueBird satellites 11, 12 and 13, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) provided another update on the program. The company said the satellites are stacked and ready for liftoff, with additional BlueBird satellites lined up and production advancing through BlueBird 42.

Shares of ASTS rose about 4% in early Friday trading before paring some of the gains. At the time of writing on Friday afternoon, ASTS stock was trading around 1.7% higher.

BlueBird ‘Production’ Advances Ahead Of August 5 Launch

AST SpaceMobile said in a post on X on Friday that BlueBirds 11, 12 and 13 are “stacked and getting ready” for their orbital launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The company added that BlueBirds 14, 15 and 16 are set to “follow right after.”

AST SpaceMobile also said “production is advancing through BlueBird 42,” highlighting continued progress across its satellite pipeline.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said the launch of BlueBird 11, 12 and 13 satellites would take place aboard a SpaceX (SPCX) Falcon 9 rocket. AST SpaceMobile said liftoff was targeted for 3:42 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, with an additional launch opportunity available at 5:10 a.m.

ASTS Stock: Stocktwits Retail Traders Focus On Execution

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘low’ at the time of writing.

Retail traders on Stocktwits viewed the latest update as another sign that AST SpaceMobile's manufacturing pipeline is gaining momentum, with many closely watching the deployment of BlueBird satellites 11, 12 and 13 as a key catalyst.

One trader said the company is “moving from launches to production,” adding that BlueBird satellites 11-13 are set for launch while the next batch is already lined up. The trader added that production advancing through BlueBird 42 suggests the manufacturing pipeline is gaining momentum and that “execution is becoming the story.”

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Another trader said continued selling pressure remains frustrating despite the amount of stock traded. The trader added that next week could bring several catalysts, including the launch, sector flows and earnings speculation, while adding, “Now I want to see execution match the story.”

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A third trader speculated that the company may already have a launch timeline for the next batch of BlueBird satellites but could be saving the announcement for its quarterly report.

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Another trader pointed to several upcoming catalysts, including a formal J-LEO announcement, the BlueBird 11-13 launch, more than $3 billion in cash, August 4 earnings for SPCX, ASTS’s August 10 earnings report and potential telecom partnership announcements.

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ASTS stock has lost nearly 17% year-to-date

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