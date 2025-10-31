According to a Bloomberg News report, Trump said on Friday he has spoken with China’s President Xi Jinping during their summit in South Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said that the United States would eliminate all fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese imports if Beijing takes steps to curb the export of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals.

According to a Bloomberg News report, Trump said on Friday he has spoken with China’s President Xi Jinping during their summit in South Korea and added that “China’s working very hard and I really believe that they have an incentive.”

The report noted that Trump has said he would halve a 20% duty related to fentanyl in their meeting. “As soon as we see that, we’ll get rid of the other 10%,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, according to Bloomberg.

