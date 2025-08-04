The wider net loss reflected the ballooning of expenses, while substantially higher interest income helped offset some of the losses.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) stock rose 1.77% in early premarket as investors reacted to the quarterly results from the parent company of Truth Social, owned by President Donald Trump.

TMTG stock was among the top ten trending equity tickers on Stocktwits early Monday.

Late Friday, the Sarasota, Florida-based company reported a net loss of $0.08 per share for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, narrower than the year-ago loss of $0.10 per share. The net loss, however, widened to $19.98 million from $16.37 million, due to the ballooning of expenses, while substantially higher interest income helped offset some of the losses.

TMTG’s net sales were $883.3 million compared to the $836.9 million reported for the year-ago period.

The company reported that it ended the quarter with $3.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, enabling it to pursue its expansion plans. The most significant contributor to the balance sheet growth was its ability to raise $2.4 billion in Bitcoin ($BTC.X) treasury, TMTG said.

Trump Media also reported its first quarter of positive operating cash flow.

Chairman and CEO Devin Nunes said, “We aim to continually increase both the quality and quantity of our products and services as we pursue a wide array of options, including acquiring crown jewel assets through mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen and extend our position in the America First economy.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward TMTG stock turned to ‘neutral’ (46/100) by early Monday from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while the 24-hour message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

DJT sentiment and message volume as of 5 a.m. ET, Aug. 4 | source: Stocktwits

Pointing to a three-month chart, a bearish watcher said the stock is only going to get worse from current levels.

On the other hand, a bullish user called for accumulating the stock at $17.

TMTG stock ended Friday’s session down 3.81% at $16.92, with year-to-date performance showing a loss of over 50%.

