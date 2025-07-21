President Donald Trump’s media company now holds roughly two-thirds of its total $3 billion in liquid assets in Bitcoin and bitcoin-linked investments.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (DJT) revealed on Monday that it holds approximately $2 billion in Bitcoin and related investments as part of its digital asset strategy.

Following the announcement, Trump Media stock traded over 5% higher on Monday morning. But on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

DJT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10.30 a.m. ET on July 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The company stated that it has also allocated nearly $300 million for an options-based Bitcoin acquisition plan, with the intention of converting these options into actual Bitcoin holdings based on market conditions.

Bitcoin’s price increased 1.2% in the last 24 hours and traded at $118,854 at the time of writing.

“These assets help ensure our Company’s financial freedom, help protect us against discrimination by financial institutions, and will create synergies with the utility token we’re planning to introduce across the Truth Social ecosphere,” said CEO and President Devin Nunes.

On May 30, Trump Media announced that it had finalized a significant private placement, securing approximately $2.5 billion in funding, which is designated to build a Bitcoin treasury.

The company operates the platforms Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth.Fi. The firm was co-founded by former President Trump, and his family still holds a majority ownership stake.

Trump Media stock has lost over 41% year-to-date and over 42% in the last 12 months. At the end of the first quarter, the company held $759 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

