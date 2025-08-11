Trump’s comments come days after China’s official data showed that the country’s soybean imports rose to the highest ever for July.

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Sunday that he hoped China would quadruple its soybean orders from the U.S., which would also help Beijing substantially reduce its trade deficit.

“China is worried about its shortage of soybeans. Our great farmers produce the most robust soybeans. I hope China will quickly quadruple its soybean orders,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and assured the U.S. would provide “rapid service” if China made the orders.

Trump’s comments come days after China’s official data showed that the country’s soybean imports rose to the highest ever for July, as per a Reuters report, following record imports from Brazil. This was likely fueled by concerns over supplies from the U.S., as the two countries are still negotiating a trade deal.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about grain trader ADM was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, while users were ‘bearish’ about Bunge.

Soybean prices have declined this year, hurt by robust production in Brazil and Argentina, as well as a slump in demand, particularly from top importer China, where inventories had soared at the beginning of the year.

Despite the tepid demand at home, Chinese businesses are preparing for the worst-case scenario in the U.S.-China trade negotiations. Brazil's soybean production is projected to increase to 169.3 million tons in 2024/25, with 73% of its exports destined for China.

However, the recently concluded talks between China and the U.S. have been positive, with the two sides extending a trade truce for a further three months following the expiration of the earlier agreement on Aug. 12. Trump has even floated the idea of a meeting with President Xi if the two countries strike a trade deal.

Chinese purchases of soybeans would likely boost farmer income in several key Midwest states. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, soybean crush for the marketing year 2025/26 is forecast at a record high of 2.54 billion bushels, supported by higher domestic use of soybean oil for biofuel production.

