The president said a deal on a “certain” company young people want to save has been reached, ahead of a Friday call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Donald Trump on Monday said that the trade meeting in Europe between the U.S. and China went “very well” and hinted that a potential deal may be in the works for TikTok.

“A deal was also reached on a ‘certain’ company that young people in our country very much want to save,” he said in a cryptic post on TruthSocial. “I will be speaking to President Xi On Friday. The relationship remains a very strong one.”

The comment comes after high-stakes trade negotiations in Madrid on Sunday, where U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer reportedly met with China on multiple issues, including the urgent deadline for ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to divest its U.S. operations by September 17 or face a ban.

