The President said in a post on Truth Social that Chinese President Xi Jinping responded positively to the proposal.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. will allow Nvidia to ship its H200 chips to “approved customers” in China and other countries, provided certain conditions are fulfilled.

Conditions for shipping the chips involved continued “strong national security,” Trump said, while implying that 25% of the chips sales will be paid to the U.S. government as part of the deal.

