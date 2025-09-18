Kimmel had said that the "MAGA gang" was trying to score political points off Kirk's murder.

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated ABC over its decision to pull the "ratings-challenged" late-night show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel after outrage over his comments about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible," Trump said in a post on Truth Social Wednesday night, following news that the network had pulled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off air "indefinitely."

He added: "That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!" referring to shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers on the Comcast-owned network.

ABC's statement came just hours after Nexstar Media, one of the biggest TV stations in the U.S., which also features ABC programming, said it will preempt the show for the foreseeable future, calling Kimmel's comments "offensive and insensitive."

Hours earlier, Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, which issues licenses for and regulates TV and radio stations, threatened action against ABC.

In the show's Monday episode, Kimmel said that the "MAGA gang" was trying to score political points off Kirk's murder. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving," he said.

Thirty-one-year-old Kirk, founder of the youth network Turning Point USA and a key figure in mobilizing young Republican voters in the 2024 election, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 at a debate at Utah Valley University. Three days later, authorities announced they had arrested the suspected shooter.

Kimmel also criticised flags being flown at half mast in honour of Kirk, and mocked the president's reaction to the shooting. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a gold fish," Kimmel had said in the broadcast.

In his Wednesday post, Trump deemed ABC's decision a "great news for America." Meanwhile, there were voices of dissent, too. Actor and comedian Ben Stiller said, "This isn't right," while Democratic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy said Kimmel's takedown "is likely the start of a campaign to use the murder of Charlie Kirk as a pretext ... to wipe out Trump's critics and his political opponents."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged legal action. "Everybody across the political spectrum should be speaking out to stop what's happening to Jimmy Kimmel. This is about protecting democracy. This must go to court," he wrote on X.

Walt Disney owns and operates ABC. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for DIS stock was 'extremely bearish' as of late Wednesday, having shifted from 'bearish' the previous day, even as the stock trended on the platform.

Separately, The Washington Post fired an opinion columnist, Karen Attiah, after she said there were "racial double standards" in social media reactions to Kirk's slaying. Attiah has spoken against Post's decision.

