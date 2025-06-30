Trump Media has started global beta testing for its Truth+ streaming service, expanding access to live TV and on-demand content, including Newsmax on mobile and smart TV platforms outside North America.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (DJT), the parent company behind the social media platform Truth Social, is moving forward with international expansion plans for its streaming division, Truth+.

Trump Media and Technology stock traded higher by 2.5% at the time of writing.

The company announced it has initiated international beta trials for Truth+, with plans to make its streaming platform available to audiences outside North America.

Truth+ was previously accessible in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico through iOS, Android, connected TVs, and web browsers.

This effort is expected to expand the company's reach to users worldwide, offering live TV content and on-demand programming. It will, for the first time, provide global access to the Newsmax channel without requiring VPNs in foreign regions.

The Newsmax flagship channel is set to join the web-based version of Truth+, which is already accessible in international markets.

As regulatory approvals are granted, the Truth+ applications for iOS, Android, and smart TVs will roll out gradually in app stores across various countries.

As Truth Social and its affiliated services remain key tools in Trump’s communication ecosystem, expanding global reach could serve to bolster messaging among like-minded audiences abroad.

“We’re excited to deepen Trump Media’s international footprint and bring a fresh perspective to viewers in Europe, Asia, and beyond. We’re also thrilled to bring Newsmax to a global audience, who will see a dramatically different style and substance in news delivery,” said Trump Media's CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes.

In May, Trump Media and Technology announced that Truth+ will be accessible on Roku-connected televisions, following the March rollout of its live TV service on Roku devices.

Truth+ was initially designed as a paid streaming platform and was introduced in 2021 at the same time Trump Media was established, with backing from former President Donald Trump, Andy Litinsky, and Wes Moss.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Trump Media and Technology improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day, with the message volume changing to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ in the last 24 hours.

DJT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09.35 a.m. ET on Jun.30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Trump Media and Technology stock has lost over 48% in 2025 and over 47% in the past 12 months.

