The Republican-led Senate is reportedly on track to confirm Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve before the central bank’s September policy meeting, fulfilling President Donald Trump’s push to fast-track the appointment.

Democrats told Bloomberg that they lack the votes to block Miran, though they can briefly delay proceedings in the Banking Committee and on the Senate floor. The report stated that a hearing is expected next week, but has not yet been scheduled.

Trump nominated Miran, a close adviser, to fill the remainder of Fed Governor Adriana Kugler’s term, who stepped down in August.

