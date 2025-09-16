According to a Reuters report citing White House spokesperson Kush Desai, the Trump administration maintained that it removed Cook “for cause.”

The Trump administration will reportedly appeal a U.S. appeals court decision blocking the firing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

“The President lawfully removed Lisa Cook for cause. The Administration will appeal this decision and looks forward to ultimate victory on the issue,” said Desai, according to the report.

