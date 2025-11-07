DOJ attorneys stated that District Judge John McConnell’s order had thrust the Judiciary into the ongoing shutdown negotiations between the Democrats and Republicans.

The Trump administration on Friday reportedly filed an emergency motion in a federal court to halt a court order requiring it to make full payments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in November.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a report by CNN citing an emergency motion filed on Friday morning in the First Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that District Judge John McConnell’s order had “thrust the Judiciary into the ongoing shutdown negotiations.”

“This unprecedented injunction makes a mockery of the separation of powers. Courts hold neither the power to appropriate nor the power to spend,” the DOJ attorneys stated in the emergency request for a halt to McConnell’s order.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<