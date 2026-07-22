The Genesis Mission brings together more than 15 federal agencies, combining research funding, scientific datasets, supercomputing resources, and AI infrastructure to accelerate scientific discovery.

The Genesis Mission includes a series of initiatives focused on chronic disease, pediatric cancer, AI-assisted drug discovery, semiconductor research, digital twins for infrastructure and the electric grid, and quantum computing.

Other efforts will use AI to analyze more than 150 petabytes of NASA data, build autonomous laboratories, develop advanced materials and strengthen biological and nuclear threat detection.

The White House said the initiative aims to double U.S. research and development output while translating scientific breakthroughs into practical benefits more quickly.

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced more than $5 billion in federal commitments to expand the Genesis Mission, a government-wide initiative that uses AI to accelerate scientific discovery across healthcare, semiconductors, quantum computing, energy and national security.

Announced by White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios, the initiative brings together more than 15 federal agencies to provide research funding, scientific datasets, supercomputing resources and AI infrastructure through the Department of Energy's American Science and Security Platform.

The platform provides researchers with shared access to government datasets, computing resources and AI tools across participating agencies.

AI To Target Cancer, Chips And Quantum Computing

The Genesis Mission includes a series of initiatives focused on chronic disease, pediatric cancer, AI-assisted drug discovery, semiconductor research, digital twins for infrastructure and the electric grid, and quantum computing.

Other efforts will use AI to analyze more than 150 petabytes of NASA data, build autonomous laboratories, develop advanced materials, and strengthen biological and nuclear threat detection.

Aiming To Double US Research Output

The administration said the Genesis Mission reflects priorities outlined in Science: A New Golden Age, a report published by Kratsios on Tuesday that calls for renewing America's scientific enterprise through AI-enabled research.

The White House said the initiative aims to double U.S. research and development output while translating scientific breakthroughs into practical benefits more quickly.

“The Genesis Mission is the next chapter in that tradition, as we work together to harness AI for scientific discovery at a scale no one else on the planet can match,” said Kratsios.

The administration said additional announcements on industry partnerships, philanthropic support and international collaboration under the Genesis Mission are expected in the coming months.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities declined in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down 0.31%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) declined 0.89%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged lower by 0.06%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

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