While Trump has not yet revealed exactly how China violated the preliminary trade deal with the U.S., he said the Asian country was in “grave economic danger” two weeks ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of violating a preliminary trade deal between the two countries.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, stating that, unsurprising as it may be to some people, the Xi Jinping-led government did not honor its end of the bargain.

“The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” he said.

He said he made a “fast deal” with China to save them from a “bad situation.”

The President also claimed that many factories in China closed and that there was “civil unrest” in the country. He previously warned that the Chinese economy was “collapsing.”

Trump’s remarks also come a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade talks with China are a “bit stalled.”

“I believe we will be having more talks with them in the next few weeks. And I believe we may, at some point, have a call between the President [Donald Trump] and Party Chair Xi [Jinping],” he said in an interview.

The U.S. and China struck a preliminary deal earlier this month, pausing most of the tariffs for 90 days. That could now fall through, and there could be another tit-for-tat tariff war between the world’s top two economies.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down 0.32%.

