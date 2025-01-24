TripAdvisor, Parent’s Shares Surge Following Disclosure Of Third-Party Takeover Interest: Retail Mood Brightens

In mid-December, TripAdvisor and its parent Liberty TripAdvisor struck a merger arrangement, allowing the former to acquire the latter for about $435 million.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) shares climbed on Thursday after its holding company Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) disclosed an acquisition offer from a third party for both companies.

In a proxy statement filed with the SEC regarding the merger on Thursday, Liberty TripAdvisor called upon its shareholders to approve the proposed transaction in a special meeting of shareholders to be held virtually on a yet-to-be-determined date.

Liberty TripAdvisor also revealed that on Oct. 18, TripAdvisor received a non-binding indication of interest from a strategic bidder. Following back-and-forth exchanges, the strategic investor submitted a non-binding indication of interest to acquire both TripAdvisor and Liberty TripAdvisor, subject to diligence and other customary conditions.

The terms of the proposal called for the acquisition of:

all outstanding shares of Tripadvisor not held by Liberty TripAdvisor for $18 to $19 per share in cash

all outstanding shares of Liberty TripAdvisor common stock for $0.3080 per share in cash

all outstanding shares of Liberty TripAdvisor preferred stock for $102 million in the aggregate

A TripAdvisor special committee that investigated the merits of the third-party’s offer deemed that the proposal continued to be inadequate and determined not to pursue it further.

In late-afternoon trading, TripAdvisor stock jumped about 11% to $17.48 and its holding company’s stock added about 3.35% to $0.2620.

