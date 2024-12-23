Traws Pharma Stock Hits 6-Month Highs On Bird Flu Treatment Breakthrough, Retail Interest Soars

The U.S. has reported H5N1 Bird Flu 64 infections since April, with dairy herds in 16 states affected.

First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:51 PM IST

Traws Pharma shares surged more than 200% on Monday, reaching highs seen in June after the company announced significant progress in developing its investigational one-dose influenza therapy, tivoxavir marboxil, for H5N1 bird flu treatment. 

Trading volume skyrocketed to over 2,600 times the daily average.

In laboratory studies, tivoxavir marboxil demonstrated efficacy against highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza isolates. 

Traws’ Chief Science Officer David Pauza highlighted preclinical results, showing complete survival and reduced lung virus levels in mice infected with human H5N1 isolated from a dairy worker exposed to infected cattle. 

CEO Werner Cautreels added that Phase 1 clinical trial data confirmed the therapy’s safety and tolerability. 

A Phase 2 study is planned for the first half of 2025, the company said.

The announcement comes amid escalating concerns over H5N1’s spread. 

Last week, California declared a state of emergency after an uptick in cases among dairy cows, and Louisiana reported the country’s first severe human infection.

Retail interest in Traws surged on Monday, making its stock one of the top three trending symbols on Stocktwits. 

Discussions on the platform were mixed, with some predicting a breakout above $20 — a level last seen in April — and others cautioning about a potential share offering due to the company’s tight financial position. 

As of the last quarter, Traws had $5.4 million in cash and $11 million in liabilities, according to data on Koyfin.

In addition to tivoxavir marboxil, Traws Pharma’s pipeline includes ratutrelvir for COVID-19, targeting viral proteases, and investigational cancer therapies like narazaciclib and rigosertib, which focus on cell cycle proteins.

Traws Pharma began trading on the Nasdaq in April following the acquisition of Trawsfynydd Therapeutics by Onconova Therapeutics. 

Still, the stock remains down 24% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

