SpiceJet is expected to report its Q1 earnings today

Indian equity markets closed higher on Thursday, boosted by heavy buying in automotive and FMCG stocks, after the goods and services tax (GST) council announced sweeping reforms and a two-slab rate structure of 5% and 18%. This marked the benchmark indices’ third gain in five sessions.

The broader markets are likely to open flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, with the Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edging 0.01% lower at 24,887 at 8:30 am IST.

Barring the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index, all major Asian markets were in the green.

Gold Spot was 0.53% lower at $3,552.99 per ounce, while Brent Crude was 0.24% lower at $66.83 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Biocon: The US FDA completed a routine cGMP inspection at Biocon Biologics’ Bengaluru facility, issuing a Form 483 with five procedural observations that do not raise concerns over data integrity or systemic compliance. The inspection covered manufacturing units, QC labs, microbiology labs, and warehouses.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE signed an exclusive licensing and supply deal with Synthon BV for Ozanimod capsules, a generic version of Zeposia, to be marketed in the US for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

NHPC: The Ministry of Power has appointed Bhupender Gupta as Chairman & Managing Director of NHPC for a five-year term, replacing Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Sammaan Capital: Named Himanshu Mody as Deputy CEO.

Varun Beverages: The company has formed a joint venture, White Peak Refrigeration, to manufacture visi-coolers and other refrigeration equipment in India.

Indo Tech Transformers: Indo Tech received an order worth ₹78.39 crore from Avaada Clean Project for supplying nine 125 MVA transformers.

Bharat Forge: Unit Agneyastra Energetics has signed a deal to acquire 949.65 acres in Andhra Pradesh for the development of a defence energetics complex, featuring facilities for explosives, propellants, ammunition, and future rocket and missile energetics.

Yasho Industries: The company inked a 15-year supply agreement with a global MNC for lubricant additives, expecting annual revenue of ₹150 crore starting FY27-end.

NTPC: Permanently shut operations at its 440 MW Tanda Stage-I plant, bringing the group’s total installed capacity to 82,926 MW.

Zota Healthcare: The Board cleared plans to raise up to ₹500 crore via QIP or other equity issuance modes in one or more tranches.

RPP Infra Projects: Bagged a ₹134.21 crore order to improve the Matheran–Neral–Kalamb road in Maharashtra under an EPC project.

Indian Hotels Company: The company reported a malware incident impacting certain IT systems but said business operations remain unaffected.

Solarium Green Energy: The company secured ₹8.22 crore in orders from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for rooftop solar projects at DRDO facilities.

Malpani Pipes and Fittings: Signed an exclusive distributorship pact with Yongkang Gaocheng Imp & Exp for BST and Gaocheng Pro brand products in India.

Aptus Value Housing Finance: WestBridge Crossover Fund sold a 12.2% stake worth ₹2,005.9 crore, which was entirely absorbed by 24 institutional investors, including top mutual funds and insurers.

Vertis Infrastructure Trust: Manipal Group sold ₹296.7 crore worth of units in the KKR-sponsored InvIT to 360 ONE funds, while KKR’s Galaxy Investments offloaded units worth ₹10.07 crore to Whiteoak Capital MF.

Earnings Today

SpiceJet, Prabhat Technologies (India), Toyam Sports, and Sanmitra Commercial.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<