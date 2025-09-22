US President Donald Trump imposed a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, sparking revenue growth risks, higher costs and fresh stress for Indian IT sector.

Indian equity markets are set for a weak opening on Monday, as Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged 0.09% lower to 25,332.5 at 8:30 a.m. IST.

Technology stocks could continue to face selling pressure after US President Donald Trump increased fees for H-1 B visas to $100,000.

Most Asian markets were up in early trade, with the exception of the primary bourses in New Zealand and Hong Kong. Gold spot price gained 0.45% to ₹3,688.31 per ounce, while Brent crude traded up 0.51% at $67.02 per barrel.

IT stocks: US President Donald Trump imposes a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, as part of a wider immigration overhaul. Likely to significantly increase hiring costs for Indian tech professionals.

Auto and FMCG stocks: GST revision comes into effect today

Lupin: The US FDA conducted a product-specific pre-approval inspection at the company’s Pune Biotech facility between September 8 and 19, concluding with four observations.

Amber Enterprises India: Subsidiary IL JIN Electronics (India) has acquired a 100% stake in Israel-based ILJIN Holding, making it a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Amber Enterprises.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company received a ₹18.06 crore order from Dredging Corporation of India to provide offshore internet for DCI vessels and ICCC.

PNC Infratech: The company won a ₹495.54 crore project from the Bihar State Road Development Corporation to build a high-level bridge and approach road in Bihar.

Netweb Technologies India: The company secured a ₹450 crore order to supply Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems.

Brigade Enterprises: Shruti Pai, Creative Director at Manipal Education and Medical Group International India, invested ₹126 crore in Brigade Twin Towers, Bengaluru.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company won a transmission project in Madhya Pradesh involving capacity augmentation and line bay implementation on a BOOT basis.

Hariom Pipe Industries: The company signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government to set up an integrated steel plant in Gadchiroli with ₹3,135 crore investment.

Shipping Corporation of India: SCI signed an MoU with BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL to jointly acquire and operate vessels for international and coastal petroleum transport.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company signed five MoUs with strategic partners for shipbuilding, port, and infrastructure projects, and separately bagged a $62.44 million order from Carsten Rehder for four hybrid vessels.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: The company signed an MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board for a ₹4,250 crore investment, including ₹3,500 crore for shipyard capacity expansion at Pipavav Port.

Redington: Subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar signed an $8 million deal to assign a device distribution agreement with Vodafone Dagitim to Datagate Bilgisayar, effective October 1, 2025.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company infused $85 million into Godrej Mauritius Africa Holdings to strengthen and deleverage its balance sheet.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO): HUDCO signed an MoU with NBCC to jointly develop plots and projects across Ghaziabad, Panchkula, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi.

Oil India: The company signed a joint venture with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to develop 1.2 GW renewable energy projects in Rajasthan.

Ivalue Infosolutions, Saatvik Green Energy, GK Energy, Atlanta Electricals, Ganesh Consumer Products, Jaro Institute of Tech Management and Research.

Vikran Engineering and Eros International Media

