Indian equity markets fell to nearly two-month lows on Monday, dragged down by real estate stocks and Kotak Mahindra Bank, following weak Q1FY26 results. It marked the Nifty index’s tenth decline in 14 sessions.

The markets are set for a muted start on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian cues. The Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, was up 0.05% higher at 24,461.5.

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today’s session.

Results Today

Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Asian Paints, Amber Enterprises India, Bank of India, Dilip Buildcon, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, GMR Airports, Happiest Minds Technologies, International Gemmological Institute India, Jubilant Pharmova, Piramal Enterprises, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Varun Beverages, and Welspun Corp.

Earnings Impact

IndusInd Bank: Posted a 68.2% drop in profit to ₹684.3 crore, with NII falling 14.2% and asset quality deteriorating sequentially.

GAIL (India): Reported a 25.2% fall in profit to ₹2,382.2 crore, even as revenue rose 1.6% to ₹35,310.7 crore.

Waaree Energies: Saw an 89% surge in profit to ₹745.2 crore, and a 29.8% revenue jump to ₹4,425.8 crore.

NTPC Green Energy: Posted a 59% increase in profit to ₹220.5 crore and a 17.6% growth in revenue to ₹680.2 crore.

Bajaj Healthcare: Profit surged 65.9% to ₹11.8 crore and revenue grew 12.5% to ₹148.8 crore.

Adani Total Gas: Profit dipped to 3.8% to ₹165.2 crore, even as revenue jumped 20.9% to ₹1,498.3 crore.

KEC International: Posted a 42.3% surge in profit to ₹124.6 crore and an 11.3% revenue increase to ₹5,022.9 crore.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Saw a 20% rise in profit to ₹548 crore and an 11.2% increase in revenue to ₹3,178 crore.

Motherson Sumi Wiring: Reported a 3.9% decline in profit to ₹143.1 crore, while revenue rose 14.2% to ₹2,494 crore.

Quess Corp: Registered a 4% increase in profit to ₹51 crore and a 1.8% revenue uptick to ₹3,651.4 crore.

Go Digit General Insurance: Saw a 36.5% profit growth to ₹138.3 crore, with a 12.1% rise in gross premiums but 3.8% drop in net written premium.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Reported a 35% decline in profit to ₹452.2 crore, despite an 11.4% revenue increase.

Railtel Corporation: Recorded a 35.8% profit rise to ₹66.1 crore, with revenue growing 33.3% to ₹743.8 crore.

Paradeep Phosphates: Delivered a massive profit spike to ₹256 crore from ₹5.4 crore, with revenue rising 57.9% to ₹3,754 crore.

Chemplast Sanmar: Slipped into a loss of ₹64.3 crore from a profit of ₹23.9 crore, with revenue down 3.9% to ₹1,100 crore.

Archean Chemical Industries: Reported a 10.4% drop in profit to ₹40.2 crore despite a 37.5% revenue jump to ₹292.4 crore.

Five-Star Business Finance: Posted a 5.9% rise in profit to ₹266.3 crore and a 19.6% growth in net interest income to ₹577.4 crore.

Stocks To Watch

PNC Infratech: Emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹2,956.66 crore mining services contract from South Eastern Coalfields for the Gevra OCP project in Chhattisgarh.

Sona Comstar: Clarified that Rani Kapur, mother of the late Sunjay Kapur, has had no direct or indirect involvement in the company since 2019, dismissing allegations that she was coerced into signing documents. The company called the claims baseless, asserted it is not a family-run business, and confirmed that the reappointments of Jeffery Overly and Priya Sachdev Kapur followed all regulatory procedures.

PCBL Chemical: Incorporated a subsidiary, PCBL Chemical USA, by subscribing to 1,000 shares worth $1,000 to strengthen its foothold in North America.

Omaxe: Secured ₹500 crore in funding from Oaktree Capital to expedite project deliveries across its residential, commercial, and infrastructure portfolio.

Centrum Capital: Clarified that the ₹28.52 per warrant issue price for its preferential issue is not below the regulatory floor price.

Man Industries (India): Raised ₹255 crore through a preferential issue priced at ₹328 per share.

RPSG Ventures: Subsidiary acquires a 70% stake in Manchester Originals from the England and Wales Cricket Board for £81.21 million, making the team a step-down subsidiary.

ONGC: Signed a joint operating agreement for offshore exploration in the Saurashtra Basin along with BP Exploration (Alpha) and Reliance Industries.

UPL: BofA Securities Europe SA acquired 5.54 lakh shares in the company via a bulk deal at ₹538.24 apiece.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: Plans to invest up to ₹180 crore in its JV through a subscription of compulsorily convertible preference shares.

Steel Exchange India: Board meeting on August 4 to consider the approval for a rights issue of up to ₹150 Crore.

